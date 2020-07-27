Utility poles, trees uprooted as heavy winds wreak havoc in Linden

Heavy winds early Saturday morning wreaked havoc at a section of Canvas City, Wismar, Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) as several electricity poles and trees in the area were uprooted resulting in power outages and damage to a car.

There were also reports of numerous areas within the township experiencing unusual heavy winds late Friday evening.

There were also reports of flooding in areas such as Silvertown, Wismar and Republic Avenue, Mackenzie. The township has been on the receiving end of a number of freak storms which, over the years, have resulted in severe damage to homes and infrastructure.

A recent public service announcement issued by the Hydrometeorological Office had warned that Tropical Storm Gonzalo was expected to create weather conditions which might have resulted in thunderstorms over the weekend.

The tropical depression was reportedly upgraded to a tropical storm on July 22, the Hydrometeorological Office noted in the release, according to information from the National Hurricane Centre.

It was reported, however, that the storm was not expected to directly impact Guyana unless its trajectory changed towards the south-west.

Linden has been experiencing heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms over the past weeks which has reportedly led to an increase in power outages. Tropical Storm Gonzalo has since dissipated.