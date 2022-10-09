Use Youman Nabi to unite, encourage each other to live in peace & unity – PM Phillips

𝐑𝐄𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐒 𝐁𝐘 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐇𝐎𝐍𝐎𝐔𝐑𝐀𝐁𝐋𝐄 𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑 𝐁𝐑𝐈𝐆𝐀𝐃𝐈𝐄𝐑 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊 𝐏𝐇𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐏𝐒 𝐎𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐎𝐂𝐂𝐀𝐒𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐎𝐅 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐍𝐀𝐁𝐈 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐:

Fellow Guyanese,

On behalf of the Office of the Prime Minister, I extend greetings and best wishes to you all, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters across Guyana, on the occasion of Youman Nabi in observance of the birth and death anniversaries of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

This occasion is seen as sacred in Islam, as it honours the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and serves as a time of reflection of his life, teachings, and the holy example of peace, love, and brotherhood.

The Holy Prophet taught about mercy; he preached and exhibited mercy to others. His teachings also encompassed messages of respect, compassion, kindness and understanding towards our neighbours. His vision was of a peaceful and better world. His optimism encouraged those around him to lean on positivity and light. These are messages that we can incorporate into our everyday lives to help us live harmonious and fulfilled lives.

We are blessed as Guyanese to share a mixture of cultures, where we can draw inspiration and model our lives off the positive messages that extend beyond our own beliefs. As such, these teachings contribute to wholesome and holistic influences that help us to be better people.

And so, I encourage all Guyanese to join with our Muslim brothers and sisters in observance of this occasion. May we use this time to unite and encourage one another to live in peace and unity as we strive toward prosperity for all.