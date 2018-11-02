Use of threatening language lands taxi driver in Court

A 40-year-old taxi driver of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts today (Friday) to face a charge of threatening language which he allegedly committed on his reputed wife during the month of October.

Shem Porter admitted to the charge which read that on October 21, 2018 at Lot 16 Independence Boulevard, Georgetown he made use of threatening language towards Michelle Latchmie, whereby a breach of peace was occasioned.

Facts presented by the Police Prosecutor stated that on the day in question, the defendant went to pick up his son at the above-mentioned location when the Virtual Complainant told him he cannot uplift his son; this annoyed the defendant causing him to arm himself with a metal object from his car which he threatened the VC with.

The defendant told Magistrate Hugh that he disagrees with the facts presented citing that it was not true.

Magistrate Hugh however, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf while granting him bail in the sum of $10,000.

The matter was adjourned until November 23, 2018