USAID, PAHO join forces to help Guyana eliminate lymphatic filariasis

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) announce the next step in their long-standing partnership aimed at helping Guyana’s Ministry of Health eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis (LF) as a public health concern. This collaboration is a significant milestone towards improving the health and well-being of Guyanese citizens and underscores the commitment of these organizations to combating tropical diseases in the region.

From 2017 to now, USAID has supported the elimination of LF in Guyana with more than $3.5 million to PAHO to assist the Ministry of Health in Guyana to strengthen the national LF elimination program. LF, commonly known as ‘elephantiasis,’ is a painful and profoundly disfiguring disease that is transmitted by mosquitoes. Despite significant progress in controlling LF globally, it remains a health risk for 500,000 citizens. The disease can be eliminated with a simultaneous mass drug administration to all people living in endemic areas. The latest round took place in Regions 3 and 4. Guyana has already successfully eliminated LF in all other administrative regions.

U.S. Ambassador to Guyana Nicole Theriot commented, “The U.S. Government, through USAID, is proud to partner with PAHO and the Government of Guyana in this crucial initiative that will truly save lives. Together, we will leverage our collective strengths to achieve a future free of LF for all Guyanese citizens.”

This initiative aligns with the broader goals of USAID and PAHO to promote health equity and access to quality healthcare for all. By eliminating the burden of LF, the partnership aims to reduce health disparities and empower communities to lead healthier, more productive lives. [Press Release]

