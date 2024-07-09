USAID Deputy Administrator to visit Guyana

USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman is slated to visit Guyana from July 9 to 11, 2024. During her visit, Coleman will reinforce USAID’s strong partnership with Guyana and commitment to supporting inclusive economic development, democratic governance, and climate adaptation and resilience in the Caribbean region.

She will provide keynote remarks at the Caribbean Investment Forum, highlighting USAID’s support for small- and medium-sized enterprises and reiterating the need for private sector investment to build inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

The Deputy Administrator will meet with senior Guyanese government and Caribbean Community (CARICOM) officials to reaffirm USAID’s commitment to partnering with Guyana and countries in the region under the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030 (PACC 2030).

She will also meet with civil society leaders to reiterate the need for their engagement with the government and hear their views on citizens’ involvement in local governance.

Additionally, the Deputy Administrator will participate in a roundtable discussion with Guyanese business leaders and U.S. government counterparts to examine trade, labor needs, and investment challenges, as well as opportunities in the region.

