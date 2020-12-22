US$9M in additional works for CJIA; contractor to stand expense

Agreement between the Government of Guyana and China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) for the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA)

The Government of Guyana is pleased to announce that the Ministry of Public Works has today entered into an Agreement with China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) for additional work by CHEC at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) to the amount of approximately US$9M at the sole cost of China Harbour Engineering Company.

The new work will involve:

· An extension of the Airport’s boarding corridor in order to accommodate two more passenger boarding bridges, providing the Airport with a total of six boarding bridges capable of servicing aircraft such as the Boeing 777, Dreamliner, the AirBus and similar trans-atlantic aircraft.

· The Terminal Building being extended to provide accommodation for additional commercial space such as food courts and duty-free shops. The extended building will feature a modern airport façade covering the full length of the Departure Terminal.

· China Harbour Engineering Company have further agreed to rectify and complete all outstanding remedial works within prescribed timelines.

It has been agreed that the entire works will be completed by 31st December 2021.

The Agreement was signed by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Vladim Persaud, of the Ministry of Public Works on behalf of the Government of Guyana and Mr. Liu Keliang, Project Manager for and on behalf of China Harbour Engineering Company Limited.