US$8.6M control centre to house critical equipment for GtE project

In keeping with its commitment to complete the Gas-to-Energy (Gte) project by 2025, the Guyana Government on Tuesday inked an agreement with Power China Caribbean to construct a National Control Centre.

The US$8.6 million facility is the final major piece of infrastructure needed to bring the Gte project on stream.

A simple ceremony to mark the commencement of this project was held at the Office of the Prime Minister today, with Permanent Secretary Alfred King signing on behalf of Government and Chief Representative Dan Shen signing on behalf of Power China Caribbean.

Witness to the signing was Chief Executive Officer (acting) of the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) Kesh Nandlall.

The facility, when completed, will house the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition/Energy Management Systems/Generation Management System (SCADA/EMS/GMS) equipment.

The equipment will enable GPL to collect, store and manage national or regional networks to ensure reliable and stable power quality in Guyana.

During the event, Prime Minister Mark Phillips underscored the importance of the control centre, noting that it will play a crucial role in ensuring that government delivers on its manifesto promise to cut electricity cost by 50 percent by 2025.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar urged the contractors to adhere to the stipulated deadline of 13 months.

--- ---