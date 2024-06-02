US$75.8M East Bank Road Project to be completed within deadline

The groundbreaking US$75.8 million East Bank of Demerara (EBD) road project from Good Success to Timehri is expected to be completed within the contract period.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill announced during an engagement with stakeholders on Friday.

“We expect this project to finish on time within budget and that the citizens get value for money,” the minister emphasised.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill during meeting with stakeholders

The 36-month or three-year project being undertaken by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) entails the rehabilitation of 23.7 kilometres of roadway. The project also includes the restoration of ancillary roads, bridges and culverts, as well as improved safety features among others.

The project is slated to be seamlessly integrated with the Soesdyke/Linden highway through the installation of a roundabout, ensuring smoother transitions for commuters.

Underscoring the importance of efficiency, Minister Edghill emphasised that, “When we [government] say 36 months for a contract that’s the end date. If you [contractor] can get it done faster get it done faster. It don’t mean you are going to sit and relax and say you have time, we have to use the opportunities that exist right now…So I am urging you let’s get a work plan that can bring us in ahead of schedule because people’s patience have an expiry date.”

Similarly, the minister urged stakeholders to adopt a facilitative stance towards project development as he acknowledged the great need for public cooperation.

“We can’t have an obstructionist approach,” he asserted, emphasising the collective responsibility in realising infrastructural advancements.

Moreover, upon approval of the design-build for the project, an unpriced bill of quantities will be made accessible on the ministry’s website, to foster transparency and accountability throughout the project’s lifecycle.

With the initiative set to mark a significant stride in the nation’s development efforts, the EBD road project is poised to alleviate traffic burdens, facilitating vital routes for efficient transportation.

Minister Edghill highlighted, that existing infrastructure developments, such as the Ituni to Tocama road, are integral components of this interconnected network.

In addition, the Sheriff Street to Mahaica road and the railway embankment upgrades, aimed at accommodating growing demands will also be linked to the project.

The Minister noted that these significant infrastructural projects are part of the government’s strategic efforts to create trade routes to bolster economic development and enhanced connectivity countrywide.

