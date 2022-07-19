US$45M Pasha Global/Blue Bridge Hotel for 2024

The sod has been turned for a spanking new US$45 million Pasha Global/Blue Bridge hotel at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown, which will come on stream by 2024 and will feature approximately 200 rooms.

Blue Bridge Incorporated Project Director Lalit Sharma explained that the project would be constructed in phases and this particular sod turning was for the first phase, which would be completed by 2024.

“The key highlight of this project is that we will have conference facilities of around 1000 people sitting at one time. We’ll have car parks and we’ll be having a dedicated parking building. This entire project has been designed in consultation with the (EPA), all the local compliance has been done,” Sharma said.

Meanwhile, Assets Director for Blue Bridge, Sanket Balgi spoke about the smooth time the company had in interfacing with Government agencies, including the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“Most of these organisations, when I visited, most of the staff were very helpful, very polite, understanding, accommodating… solved all my issues. So, most of the things were done very smoothly and I’m thankful,” he said.

A number of key officials attended the sod-turning ceremony, including President Dr Irfaan Ali; Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister Anil Nandlall; Tourism, Industry and Commerce Minister Oneidge Walrond and Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Peter Ramsaroop.

Pasha Global was founded in Suriname and operates hotels and casinos in a number of countries. It already has a presence in Guyana, through its Carnival Casino on Church Street, which opened in December 2020.

It has already been said that over the next few years, Guyana will see the construction of at least eight hotels. Last year, the sod was turned for a US$15 million boutique hotel under the Aiden brand to be constructed in the heart of Georgetown. The hotel, which would feature 101 “smart rooms”, is being constructed as part of the Best Western Hotels and Resorts franchise.

Globally-recognised hotel brands like the Hyatt, Hilton and Radisson hotels have also expressed an interest in investing in Guyana. In 2020, the Government of Guyana, through the Tourism, Industry and Commerce Ministry and GO-Invest, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with investors for a US$90 million Hilton Hotel to be constructed at McDoom, Greater Georgetown.

The investors in the luxury hotel are part of a joint initiative among 658 Guyana Holdings, GREC Investment Group, and TOTALTEC Oilfield Services Guyana Incorporated.

The 289-room branded hotel would be constructed in the already busy area which is home to many businesses such as Gafoors, Pritipaul Singh Investment, Guyana Shore Base Inc, Farm Supplies, and Schlumberger. Construction was slated to begin in January 2021 and was expected to last for two years.

Around the same time, the Chairman of the Giftland Group, Roy Beepat, announced plans to construct a US$100 million Radisson Blu Hotel as part of an international chain of hotels in several destinations around the world. According to Beepat, the agreement has already been finalised to offer this five-star package to Guyana.