US$35M Mackenzie-Wismar Bridge on track for early completion

The new US$35 million Mackenzie-Wismar Bridge is on track for an early completion. This assurance was given to President Dr Irfaan Ali who was briefed on the bridge’s progress during a visit to the site on Sunday.

During his visit, the Project Manager at the Public Works Ministry, Patrick Thompson, revealed that they are on track for early completion of the bridge while noting that the project is now at 31 per cent completion, with significant advancements anticipated by the end of the year.

Already, the temporary bridge structure has been completed and works have started on the new bridge. In a subsequent physical inspection of the bridge, Thompson also explained the design features.

“This new Mackenzie-Wismar Bridge is going to have a two-metre-wide sidewalk, on both sides. The bridge is going to be elevated about 10 metres above ground level and the clearance is going to be (over) eight metres,” Thompson said.

The contract is being executed by China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC)– the same company that is constructing the new US$260 million bridge across the Demerara River. CRCC representative Joe Ki, gave some insight into the progress they have made.

“So, this contract was signed for two years. It commenced in April 2024. And should be completed before April 2026. So, this is the milestone we’ve achieved so far. For example… we’re planning to complete the other pile foundation by the end of June, the first half of this year. And then we’re going to complete the sub-structure,” the representative said.

Meanwhile, President Ali suggested areas in which they can look at expediting some of the work, such as transferring some assets from the Demerara Harbour Bridge and bringing them to Wismar to accelerate the construction.

He also noted the importance of the bridge’s completion to the region and the way the Government has been keeping a close eye on the project and overall development of the region… including through its Members of Parliament who are geographical representatives of Region 10 (Upper Demerara/Berbice)- Minister of Foreign Affairs Hugh Todd and Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill.

“There is some key infrastructure linked to the bridge. The sporting infrastructure is linked to the bridge. The bridge’s completion has a lot to do with sporting infrastructure and also, to ensure a free flow of traffic. Minister Edghill and Minister Todd, outside of their sectoral responsibilities, have political responsibility in this region.”

“(Housing Minister) Colin Croal is having, maybe one of the largest expansions in housing in Region 10. He’s going to talk a bit about that when we go to the next meeting. And of course, (Minister within Public Works Ministry Deodat) Indar has worked with you guys on specific projects in the last four years. And Bishop has been a constant figure for at least the last 12-13 years,” the President pointed out.

The President also addressed a large gathering of residents who came out to welcome him, emphasising that, in addition to the bridge, the Government is investing billions in infrastructure to transform Linden’s landscape and improve residents’ livelihoods.

He also pointed out that members of his cabinet have visited the region frequently in the last six months, compared to what the previous A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Administration did during its entire term in office.

One year ago, the Guyana Government signed the US$35 million contract for the construction of the four-lane bridge at Wismar in Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) – a facility that will serve as a critical link in the road network that is being built out with the aim of making Guyana a transport and logistic hub in the Region.

When completed, the pertinent piece of infrastructure will play a crucial role in strengthening trade between Guyana and Brazil by positioning the region as a key player in international commerce and economic growth.

Construction of the new bridge has already begun, with works on the eastern abutment of the bridge. The abutment is the structure that supports the bridge in both directions – horizontally and vertically. The bridge abutment also connects and transfers the bridge load to the ground.

It had also been disclosed in September last that two residential structures would have to be relocated in order to facilitate the construction of the new bridge. It was revealed recently that the Ministry of Public Works is in the process of finalising the relocation of the two residences.

This four-lane bridge will have a pre-cast structure running 220 metres long and will include vital safety features such as lighting and signs. It will boast a maximum horizontal clearance of 32 metres and a vertical clearance of 11.5 metres. The new bridge will land some distance away from the original single-lane bridge built by the Demerara Bauxite Company from 1965 to 1967.

