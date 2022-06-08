US$2700 worth of cocaine found in religious items at DHL

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested after some 540 grams of cocaine was discovered in parcel which contained several religious items including a havan kund.

Ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Tuesday, acting on information received, went to the DHL Headquarters at Fifth Street, Alberttown, Georgetown where they made the discovery.

The drugs were hidden in a compartment within the kund.

The sender’s information retrieved from the package led to the arrest of the suspect, Lisa Ramnarine of Hague, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

She was escorted to CANU headquarters, where the item was dismantled in her presence, revealing the suspected narcotics which tested positive for cocaine, weighing 540 grams.

CANU said the drugs carry a street value of US$2500-US$2700 but would be worth more if it had reached its intended destination.