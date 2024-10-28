US$20M Marriott Courtyard Hotel to be completed by March 2025

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Monday inspected ongoing works on Courtyard by Marriott Hotels International, which is being constructed at Timehri.

The hotel is one minute away from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) entrance.

When completed, it will serve as Guyana’s first major “airport hotel,” accommodating airline crew, staff, business personnel, diplomats, and other travellers.

President Ali expressed satisfaction with the scope of work.

The six-storey edifice is being constructed on 2.5 acres of land that were leased from the government and will feature 150 rooms, including five executive suites.

Cardinal Investments Inc is the company executing the project.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Roy Bassoo, disclosed that works are expected to be completed by March 2025.

This new completion date will allow for the execution of additional works.

Project Manager, Jonathan Mohal told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the added works included the installation of solar panels. This will help to supply heated water to the hotel.

“The conventional way we would use electricity to supply heated water to the hotel, but this is a green initiative. By doing this, it increases the energy saving capacity at the hotel, and it promotes a green environment,” he explained.

This aligns with the government’s push towards cleaner, renewable energy sources, and offers greater efficiency.

The hotel’s water storage capacity has been expanded to approximately 20,000 gallons.

“Additionally, we would have had some issues with transporting, in terms of bringing the long-lead items from China. You can’t really control the shipping routes and the delays when it comes to weather and things like that. So, that also played a major role in terms of affecting the progress,” the project manager added.

Back in 2021, the government signed a US$20 million Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cardinal Investments Inc to design and build the hotel. Funds are also sourced in part through syndicated financing led by Republic Bank.

Construction is being led by Bassoo Building and Civil Engineering Contractors with support from Chinese construction and engineering firm, Qing Jian Group Company [CNQC].

When operational, the hotel is expected to create employment for more than 200 persons, and already, Marriott International is facilitating hospitality training.

“Marriott starts like six months before the opening date, so they are here with us getting the team together to manage the hotel,” Mohal said.

The government is constructing a state-of-the-art Hospitality and Tourism Training Institute at Port Mourant, Berbice, to meet the growing demands of the sector.

The facility will provide hands-on training in a diverse range of areas within the services sector, preparing persons for careers in hotels and restaurants, among other related industries.

During the tour, President Ali was accompanied by Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier Omar Khan, Commissioner of Police (ag) Clifton Hicken, and other senior officers. [DPI]

