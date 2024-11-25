US$20M DDL dairy farm to produce milk by 3rd quarter of 2025

The highly anticipated state-of-the-art US$20 Million dairy farm, the first of its kind in the Caribbean, which is being built by Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), is slated to supply the local and regional market by the third quarter of 2025.

The facility, which is located at Moblissa along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway stemmed from an agreement which was signed in February 2023 by DDL subsidiary Tropical Orchard Product Company Limited (TOPCO) and the LR Group of Israel.

Speaking to members of the media during a tour of the site on Sunday, Demerara Dairy Inc. Finance Director, Vasudeo Singh highlighted that works at the facility are progressing. He added that already some US$9 Million has already been expended on the project.

“Thus far we have expended just about US$9 million already on this project the overall cost of the project will be around US$20 Million, this is a massive investment by our company to see this transformative project not only for Guyana but the entire Caribbean.”

With construction works moving apace, Singh revealed that the facility should harvest its first batch of milk by the third quarter of next year. “Thus far most of the project is on track based on what our personnel updated us and we should se first milk by the third quarter of 2025.”

Also present at the tour was DDL Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Komal Samaroo, who highlighted that works have already begun to facilitate the milk that will be produced at the farm. According to Samaroo storage and packaging facilities will be constructed at the company’s Diamond plant which has a capacity to package about 18,000 litres of milk per day.

“We hope that by the end of next year, we will be able to produce fresh milk from here, truck it down to the plant at Diamond, where we are putting in the necessary infrastructure to receive the fresh milk and store it under the requisite conditions and then packaged for the overall market.”

The new facility aims to produce some 5 million litres of milk annually, this goal the chairman explained will be achieved by the use of some 500 specialized cows which will be sourced from the United States (US). Guyana Times understands that these cows which are known for their milk-producing capabilities will be able to produce some 20-35 liters per day.

“We will source 500 cows from the US, these cows have been specially selected by our partners due to our climatic conditions and for the productivity of milk, we did a lot of research. We are expecting between 20 and 35 litres of milk from one cow. We don’t know as yet on the low it’s 20 on the high it’s 35 we think it will be somewhere between that.”

Moreover, Samaroo highlighted that these cows will be monitored digitally, through the use of electronic devices. This he noted will provide stakeholders with the necessary information needed to ensure the cows are producing in line with the required standard.

“We have a lot of scientific pieces, where each animal will be outfitted with an electronic device so, their production and health can be monitored digitally. They will be fed based on a menu and based on nutrition; they will be living in conditions that will be comfortable so that the productivity per animal is kept very high.”

The state-of-the-art US$20 Million dairy farm, will contribute significantly to the local and regional milk markets. However, to ensure operations at the facility are smooth and profitable, Samaroo noted that investments must be made to upgrade the road infrastructure leading to the facility.

“We need the roads leading to the facility to be converted into all-weather roads that allow us to bring in the equipment for our project and take our produce to the packaging plant. Milk is a perishable item we can’t be stuck waiting for another truck to pull one out, it has to be a reliable infrastructure that we will have at the end of this project to make it successful.”

Meanwhile, Director of Technical Services, Sharon Sue-Hang disclosed that the pant is part of efforts to reduce the local and regional food import bill.

“We’re expecting this project to be completed and have milk by February of 2025. We want to strengthen the dairy production in Guyana and Caricom with high-quality milk and replace the current importation which amounts to about US$34 million.

The company has already acquired 250 acres of land from the 500-acre target, for which operations will span A portion of the land would be used for growing feedstock such as grass, corn and legumes, these will be used to feed the cows at the farm as the company aims to make the facility self-sufficient. (Kelroy Williams)

