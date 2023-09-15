US$200M Linden-Soesdyke Highway resurfacing at procurement stage

Public Works Minister Bishop Juan Edghill has disclosed that, following the signing of the US$200 million loan from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) in May, the project of resurfacing the Soesdyke-Linden Highway is now in the procurement stage.

“The Soesdyke-Linden Highway, we have already secured funding from the Islamic Development Bank for the upgrade of that road. We’re at the procurement stage for that. Both East Bank (of Demerara) as well as the Soesdyke-Linden Highway are going to see major upgrades,” Edghill told reporters on Tuesday.

Upgrading the highway involves rehabilitation and reconstruction of 73km of the road, with two lanes undivided, nine bridges and six culverts with improved design, quality and standards. It also includes ancillary works and road corridor improvements providing essential public administration support, improved connectivity with communities, roadside and other facilities.

Significant works are also being done along the EBD corridor as the Government had earlier this year secured a loan of some US$100 million from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to rehabilitate the road from Diamond/Grove to Timehri.

Addressing concerns of damage to the roadways along Grove by heavy trucks, Edghill noted that efforts are being made to minimise their impacts.

“In order for us to work and correct what is taking place at Grove, we can’t build that when the traffic is running, so we have awarded contracts to divert the traffic through Diamond, put in bridges to get over to Grove, where (commuters) will be able to come out to Busbee Dam, (Craig),” Edghill explained.

“Once the traffic will go through there, you have that thoroughfare that you could now dig up, take out all the slab, re-lay it, and build it into a road that can carry the tonnage – the heavy trucks. So, the entire road will be upgraded all the way to the (Cheddi Jagan International Airport),” Edghill explained.

Minister Edghill clarified that continuous efforts are being made to upgrade the main thoroughfares, put in connector roads, reduce travel times, and ensure all necessary road safety mechanisms are in place.

As such, he further noted that work is also ongoing on developing the four-lane highway from Ogle to Eccles, a project being undertaken by Ashoka Buildcon and funded by the India Exim Bank that forms the first phase of the EBD connection to the East Coast Demerara (ECD).

“The intent of that road is to connect Ogle with Timehri. Silica City will (also) benefit from that,” Edghill said. Silica City is touted as becoming Guyana’s first smart urban centre, located along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

As at last month, infrastructure works along this emerging smart city were progressing smoothly, with Phase One including the construction of 100 residential homes as well as the development of apartment buildings, malls, condominiums, restaurants, and other amenities.

