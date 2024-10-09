US$1.2M rehabilitated Fellowship Practical Instruction Centre commissioned

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, today commissioned the newly rehabilitated Fellowship Practical Instruction Centre on the West Coast of Demerara. The state-of-the-art facility, which has a total cost of USD 1,214,907.42, will benefit 400 students and is poised to significantly enhance technical and vocational training in the region.

The total cost includes expenses for infrastructure development, tools and equipment, as well as ICT equipment and furnishing. The commissioning of this centre marks a milestone in the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to provide students with practical skills aligned with the demands of a modern job market.

Speaking at the event, Minister Manickchand emphasized that the commissioning of the Fellowship Practical Instruction Centre aligns with the Ministry of Education’s goals of producing highly skilled students. “This centre plays a crucial role in the Government of Guyana’s vision to create educational opportunities that allow every child to have a bright future in the new Guyana we are building out,” the Minister said.

She encouraged the students to take full advantage of the centre’s resources and urged them to pursue the skills and training offered to ensure their success in the evolving job market.

The Fellowship Practical Instruction Centre is one of several facilities being upgraded under the Guyana Skills Development and Employability Project (GSDEP), funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB). Through this project, Practical Instruction Centres (PICs) in Regions Three, Four, and Five, as well as Practical Instruction Departments (PIDs) in hinterland secondary schools, are being refurbished and expanded to support technical vocational education and training (TVET) across the country.

The centre offers training in various fields, including electrical work, woodworking, and food and nutrition, and it aims to provide students with the competencies needed to earn Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) certifications. This will enable students to either enter the job market confidently, establish their own economic enterprises, or pursue further post-secondary and tertiary education.

Deputy Chief Education Officer-Technical, Dr. Ritesh Tularam, highlighted the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening TVET throughout the country, noting that the Government continues to foster partnerships with key funding agencies, such as the CDB, to ensure access to quality TVET for all citizens.

The Office of the Deputy Chief Education Officer with Responsibility for Technical Education donated 20 helmets, 20 safety vests, 20 pairs of gloves, and 20 pairs of goggles to the Fellowship Practical Instruction Centre. This donation aims to ensure that students participating in practical and technical training programs at the centre have the necessary safety gear to work in a secure and protected environment, further enhancing their learning experience.

--- ---