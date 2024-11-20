US vetoes UN Security Council resolution on Gaza ceasefire

Israel’s campaign in Gaza has killed nearly 44,000 people and displaced nearly all the enclave’s population at least once. It was launched in response to an attack by Hamas-led fighters who killed 1,200 people and captured more than 250 hostages in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.
“It is deeply regretted that due to the use of the veto this council has once again failed to uphold its responsibility to maintain international peace and security,” Malta’s U.N. Ambassador Vanessa Frazier said after the vote failed, adding that the text of the resolution “was by no means a maximalist one.”
Food security experts have warned that famine is imminent among Gaza’s 2.3 million people.
U.S. President Joe Biden, who leaves office on Jan. 20, has offered Israel strong diplomatic backing and continued to provide arms for the war, while trying unsuccessfully to broker a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas that would see hostages released in exchange for Palestinians held by Israel.
After blocking earlier resolutions on Gaza, Washington in March abstained from a vote that allowed a resolution to pass demanding an immediate ceasefire.
A senior U.S. official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity ahead of Wednesday’s vote, said Britain had put forward new language that the U.S. would have supported as a compromise, but that was rejected by the elected members.
Some members were more interested in bringing about a U.S. veto than compromising on the resolution, the official said, accusing U.S. adversaries Russia and China of encouraging those members.
‘GREEN LIGHT’
France’s ambassador Nicolas de Riviere said the resolution rejected by the U.S. “very firmly” required the release of hostages.
“France still has two hostages in Gaza, and we deeply regret that the Security Council was not able to formulate this demand,” he said.
China’s U.N. ambassador, Fu Cong, said each time the United States had exercised its veto to protect Israel, the number of people killed in Gaza had steadily risen.
“How many more people have to die before they wake up from their pretend slumber?” he asked.
“Insistence on setting a precondition for ceasefire is tantamount to giving the green light to continue the war and condoning the continued killing.”
Israel’s U.N. ambassador Danny Danon said ahead of the vote the text was not a resolution for peace but was “a resolution for appeasement” of Hamas.
“History will remember who stood with the hostages and who abandoned them,” Danon said.