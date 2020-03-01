US urges peaceful elections, commits to working with next Govt

Two days before Guyanese head to the polls, United States (US) Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch is urging peace from all stakeholders, as she iterated her country’s commitment to working with Guyana’s next elected government.

Below is the US Ambassador’s full statement:

A Message from U.S. Ambassador Lynch to the People of Guyana

All eyes are on Guyana this week. I just returned from the worldwide U.S. Ambassador’s conference in Washington and there is great interest in free, fair and peaceful Guyanese elections on March 2.

I encourage all registered voters to exercise their franchise in a peaceful manner and to allow others to do the same.

Good luck to all the parties.

After the people of Guyana have spoken, the United States stands ready to work with the next democratically elected administration, and I encourage all parties to respect the outcome.