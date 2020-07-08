US State Dept urged to do “everything within its power” to facilitate transition of Govt in Guyana

US Congressman Bill Posey has urged the Department of State to do “everything within its power” to bring about the transition of the new government in Guyana.

The People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) has won the March 2 elections with 233,336 votes – but the incumbent APNU/AFC Coalition is refusing to accept defeat.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently warned that those who undermine Guyana’s democracy will be held accountable.

As such, Posey wrote Pompeo on July 6 to pledge his support for any measures taken to ensure a smooth process in Guyana.

In his correspondence, Posey also referenced two letters he wrote to caretaker President David Granger, urging him to obey the will of the people.

The US Congressman wrote: “In your July 1, 2020 press conference, you said it has now been four months since Guyana’s election and that it is long past due for a peaceful transition of power. You have instructed the State Department to ensure that those who undermine Guyana’s democracy are held accountable.”

“I fully support your actions to ensure the peaceful transition to the new and duly elected government in Guyana. I have twice written to President Granger to urge him to obey the will of his people as expressed in free and fair elections.”

“I ask the State Department to continue to do everything within its power to bring about the transition of the new government in Guyana.”

Meanwhile, Posey’s letter to Granger reminded the APNU Leader that the elections belong to the people and that the transition to a duly elected government must begin.

According to Posey, it is important for Guyana’s democracy to be sustained to ensure a strong economy.