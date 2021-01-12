US Southern Command Admiral arrives in Guyana



President Dr Irfaan Ali attended a dinner last evening at the residence of the U.S. Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah Lynch, in honour of the visiting Commander of the U.S. Southern Command, Admiral Craig S. Faller.

Admiral Faller is here for a three-day visit, during which time he and the Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defense Force, Brigadier Godfrey Bess will be signing an Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement on behalf of the two countries.

The Agreement is expected to pave the way for exchanging goods or services of equal value to support future bilateral defence cooperation.

U.S. Southern Command’s top military leader last visited the country in 2017, when Guyana became the first South American nation to host the Caribbean Nations Security Conference.

High-Level Government Officials were also present last evening including the Honourable Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, the Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd and Chief of Staff Brigadier Godfrey Bess.