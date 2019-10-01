US Senator looking forward to “democratic electoral process” in Guyana

US Senator Marco Rubio has commented on the political situation in Guyana, noting that it is important to show support to the country during this period.

Rubio is an American politician serving as the senior US senator from Florida.

This morning, he tweeted: “I look forward to the democratic electoral process of our important regional ally.

“It’s in our strong interest to stand in support of the Guyanese people as they seek to elect a new government that can advance their security and prosperity.”