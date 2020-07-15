US says Granger Govt must accept elections results and step aside; visa restrictions slapped on riggers & families

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo today announced visa restrictions for persons who are undermining democracy in Guyana.

The announcement was made today during a press conference.

“Today I am announcing visa restrictions on individuals responsible for or complicit in the undermining of democracy in Guyana. The immediate family members of such persons may also be subject to restrictions,” Pompeo said.

“The Granger Government must respect the results of democratic elections and step aside,” Pompeo asserted.

The Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) has won the elections with 233,336 votes, according to the results of the national recount exercise.

But the David Granger-led A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) Coalition is refusing to concede defeat despite mounting international pressure.

In fact, the coalition administration has been given multiple warnings that their failure to respect the will of the people will be met with consequences.

The Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield has been refusing to prepare his final elections report based on the recount results. He has been given four opportunities to do so, but has refused on each occasion.

In fact, the CEO, in his report on the recount exercise, confirmed that the PPP/C won the elections with 233,336 votes while the APNU/AFC Coalition received 217, 920 votes.

However, he presented another report on June 23, giving the APNU/AFC 171, 825 votes and the PPP/C 166, 343 votes, invalidating over 115,000 votes.

His latest report he submitted included the fraudulent declarations from the Returning Officer for Region Four Clairmont Mingo who had heavily inflated the votes in favour of the APNU/AFC.

Both of those fraudulent reports which were presented by the CEO were embraced by the Granger-led Coalition.