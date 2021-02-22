US President Biden sends Republic Day greetings to Guyana

National Day Message from President Biden

Dear Mr. President:

It is my pleasure to send congratulations to the people of Guyana as you celebrate 51 years as a republic on February 23.

Guyana is a strong democracy, and I look forward to strengthening our bilateral relationship based on shared principles of good governance, prosperity, and security. The challenges of COVID-19 affect all of us and make clear that we must advance our partnership to face the global pandemic, together. In the year ahead, I look forward to our teams addressing the issues and security concerns that threaten our shared interests, while building on Guyana’s economic growth and development.

I wish you and all the people of Guyana a joyous and safe Mashramani.

Sincerely,

Joseph R. Biden, Jr.