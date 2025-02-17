US, Guyanese firms to film movie in South Rupununi

History is being made as a film-making team prepares to take centre stage with one of the country’s first high-end, internationally-recognised movie productions.

Through a strategic collaboration with US-based Aeon Imagery and Guyanese companies Kalingo-Las Nevada and Guybai Media, the team is set to create a new movie, set to be filmed in the breathtaking South Rupununi, starring local actors.

This project marks a significant milestone in the development of Guyana’s film industry.

In a recent interview with this pubilcation, Public Relations Officer Daniela Araujo shared that part of the film – titled “Secrets in the Rupununi” – will shed light on real-life challenges faced by Indigenous peoples.

“Secrets in the Rupununi”—that’s the name of the movie production – this movie, an international movie, might I add, is being pursued by Guybai Media in collaboration with Kalingo Inc and Aeon Imagery. These three companies are coming together to pursue an international movie production right here in Guyana, which was written by a Guyanese screenwriter,” Araujo explained.

She went on to describe the plot, which centres on a young man who leaves his Indigenous village to seek a better life in the city; however, he wishes to return to his initial dwelling place.

“The movie unfolds the story of a young man who was raised in an indigenous village, but came to the city to build a better life for himself. After much success and many achievements, the longing for home starts to take over. He wants to go back home, and when he does, he discovers so many ugly truths and tragedies that would have occurred,” she shared.

“It’s going to be the first for Guyana. It’s really about creating a robust film industry here, not only in Guyana but also in the Caribbean,” she said.

In fact, Araujo highlighted that this project would provide opportunities for Guyanese actors to be compensated for their performances.

“First of all, we are looking to pay everybody – all the cast and everyone. They will be paid, so Guyanese actors will be earning from this very first movie production. This is one of the reasons why we’re reaching out to as many people as possible to get the support. We’re not here to just feed off of Guyana’s talent; we want to help you do more. In order for us to do that, we first need to show you your value. So, yes, we’ll be creating working opportunities for young Guyanese,” Araujo explained.

She added that the film would be showcased on major platforms where people commonly watch movies.

“Some of our streaming platforms will be Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Tubi, and others. All the major streaming platforms you could think of,” she said.

Currently, Araujo’s team is in the process of reaching out to investors to make the show a success and secure sponsorships.

“We are currently in the process of reaching out to investors, marketers, sponsors, and collaborators to be a part of the movie and support something that truly promotes Guyanese talent, beauty, our ecosystem, and our biodiversity. This film really dives into so many aspects, especially the tourism of Guyana,” she added.

Consultations with Toshaos and various leaders have already begun as preparations for the filming of this ground-breaking movie continue. The project is being spearheaded by Kalingo-Las Nevada and Guybai Media in collaboration with Aeon Imagery.

