US EXIM Bank’s approval of GtE loan signifies growing confidence in Guyana’s prosperity – AmCham

See below for a statement from the American Chamber of Commerce of Guyana on the recent approval by the United States EXIM Bank of a loan for Guyana’s highly anticipated Gas-to-Energy Project:
AMCHAM GUYANA CONGRATULATES U.S. EMBASSY AND THE GOVERNMENT
OF GUYANA ON LARGEST EVER INFRASTRUCTURAL LOAN
AmCham Guyana applauds the historic approval of a $527 million loan from the U.S.
Export-Import Bank (EXIM) to support the critical Gas-to-Energy project in Guyana.
This landmark agreement marks the largest-ever infrastructure loan in the Caribbean,
signifying a growing confidence in Guyana’s prosperity and deepening the U.S.-Guyana
partnership.
The Gas-to-Energy project is poised to transform Guyana’s energy landscape,
enhancing energy security by diversifying energy sources and reducing reliance on
imported fuels. Furthermore, it will accelerate the nation’s transition to cleaner and more
reliable energy sources, driving sustainable economic growth and development.
AmCham Guyana commends the Government of Guyana, the U.S. Embassy, and all
stakeholders involved in this ground breaking achievement. We look forward to
supporting U.S. EXIM’s continued engagement in Guyana and fostering further
economic cooperation between our two nations.
