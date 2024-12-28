US EXIM Bank’s approval of GtE loan signifies growing confidence in Guyana’s prosperity – AmCham

See below for a statement from the American Chamber of Commerce of Guyana on the recent approval by the United States EXIM Bank of a loan for Guyana’s highly anticipated Gas-to-Energy Project:

AMCHAM GUYANA CONGRATULATES U.S. EMBASSY AND THE GOVERNMENT

OF GUYANA ON LARGEST EVER INFRASTRUCTURAL LOAN

AmCham Guyana applauds the historic approval of a $527 million loan from the U.S.

Export-Import Bank (EXIM) to support the critical Gas-to-Energy project in Guyana.

This landmark agreement marks the largest-ever infrastructure loan in the Caribbean,

signifying a growing confidence in Guyana’s prosperity and deepening the U.S.-Guyana

partnership.

The Gas-to-Energy project is poised to transform Guyana’s energy landscape,

enhancing energy security by diversifying energy sources and reducing reliance on

imported fuels. Furthermore, it will accelerate the nation’s transition to cleaner and more

reliable energy sources, driving sustainable economic growth and development.

AmCham Guyana commends the Government of Guyana, the U.S. Embassy, and all

stakeholders involved in this ground breaking achievement. We look forward to

supporting U.S. EXIM’s continued engagement in Guyana and fostering further

economic cooperation between our two nations.

