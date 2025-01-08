US Exim Bank President to visit Guyana on GtE project

See statement from the US Embassy in Georgetown:

Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) President and Chair Reta Jo Lewis will visit Georgetown, Guyana January 9 – 12, 2025 to highlight the EXIM Board of Directors’ recent approval of $527 million in financing to support a gas-to-energy project that will double the country’s installed electric capacity.

The project will help Guyana transition to more reliable and cleaner energy for consumers and businesses, while supporting 1,500 American jobs. It will also unlock economic growth potential for U.S. and Guyanese companies of all sizes.

Chair Lewis will meet with His Excellency President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, senior Guyanese officials, and business leaders to discuss the project and future opportunities for U.S. and Guyanese companies to partner for the benefit of the American and Guyanese people.

