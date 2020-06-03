US Embassy makes request for another relief flight on June 6

The Government of Guyana has announced that COVID-19 emergency measures are extended, and airports will remain closed to international passenger flights until June 17th, except by special authorization. As such, the U.S. Embassy in Guyana requested authorization for a commercial relief flight on Saturday, June 6th operated by Eastern Airlines, departing at 3:30 p.m. from Cheddi Jagan International Airport with direct service to Miami International Airport.

U.S. citizens, legal permanent residents, and third country nationals with a valid visa or ESTA for transit will be eligible to purchase tickets directly from the Eastern website. www.goeasternair.com. If you are not prepared to shelter in place for the next few weeks, we strongly encourage you to take this flight.

For flight updates, we will notify those who registered with us via our online form (copy hyperlink and open in Chrome browser).

The Embassy will also continue to post updated health, security and travel information through this travel alert system and on the U.S. Embassy Facebook page.

You can reach us at the email box: [email protected] to request assistance with emergency passports or at [email protected] if you are a U.S. citizen with special financial concerns with the cost of repatriation.

The U.S. Embassy in Guyana regularly updates the COVID-19 country specific information sheet you can find here.

Actions to Take:

Consult the CDC website for the most up-to-date information.

For the most recent information on what you can do to reduce your risk of contracting COVID-19 please see the CDC’s latest recommendations.

Visit the COVID-19 crisis page on travel.state.gov for the latest information.

Check with your airlines or cruise lines regarding any updated information about your travel plans and/or restrictions.

Stay at home if you are experiencing symptoms or believe you have been exposed to the virus and contact the Guyana Ministry of Health at 227-4986/624-3067.

Visit the Department of Homeland Security’s website on the latest travel restrictions to the United States.

Assistance:

S. Embassy Georgetown, Guyana +(592) 225-4900 (24 hours)

[email protected], S. Embassy web page

State Department – Consular Affairs 888-407-4747 202-501-4444

Guyana Country Information Page

