US Embassy launches youth professional development programme

The United States Embassy has hosted the launching of a professional development mentorship programme that would pair over 200 Guyanese youths between the age of 15 and 25 with established professionals in their desired field of work.

In his remarks at the launching of the programme, Deputy Chief of Mission Mark Cullinane praised the young attendees for taking the initiative to participate in such a programme, and thanked the mentors who are volunteering their time to develop the next generation.

The six-week project, the embassy said on Wednesday, is managed by alumni of the Department of State Youth Ambassadors Program who were inspired by the challenges they faced to acquire career guidance for jobs or post-secondary school placements in their fields of interest.

According to the embassy, Rawletta Barrow, André Ramaldo, Manisha Singh, Raquel Meenkum, Naomi Marshall, Ruth Waddell and Daniel Narsaiah recruited and organised over 50 mentors in the fields of international development, medicine, engineering, and economics to provide free mentoring sessions for young people who applied from regions across Guyana.

The programme is part of the US Embassy’s ongoing work to encourage prosperity for all Guyanese.