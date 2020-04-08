US Embassy implements “100% remote work policy” to protect employees, support measures to fight COVID-19

The U.S. Embassy in Georgetown said it has implemented a 100% remote work policy to protect its employees and support public measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The Embassy said via its Facebook page that that excepting only those activities, which must be done on premises to protect life and property, the duties of U.S. Embassy staff will be performed from their homes by teleworking.

“If you are a U.S. citizen who received an automated message from the American Citizen Services (ACS) Unit informing you that your passport, federal benefits document or Consular Report of Birth Abroad is ready for pickup, please confirm with ACS via email at [email protected] or via phone at 600-2017 to confirm a pick up date and time before attempting to travel to the consular section,” the Embassy announced in the social media post.

The U.S. Embassy it has instructed its staff; and encourages everyone “to stay at home and practice social distancing”.