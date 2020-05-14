US Embassy donates over US$3000 worth of supplies to GPHC

Members of the U.S. Embassy, through the Department of Defense’s Humanitarian Assistance Program, donated to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) personal protective equipment and supplies valued at more than US$3,000.

These supplies, consisting of masks, gloves, hand sanitizers, wrist monitors, and others, were procured locally and are part of the larger United States efforts to assist the local authorities in confronting the COVID-19 global pandemic.

On April 23, the US Embassy here announced that as part of the ongoing commitment to Guyana through the U.S. Caribbean Resiliency Partnership, the Regional Caribbean Office of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was releasing US$475,000 to help address Guyana’s priority areas of laboratory diagnostics and systems strengthening and supplies, surveillance, infection prevention & control, and emergency operation centres.

Several days later, the US announced an additional US$1.7 million ($357m) to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in Guyana and the rest of the Caribbean.