US Embassy donates $2.4M in supplies to GPHC

Members of the U.S. Embassy in Guyana have donated KN-95 masks and infrared no-touch thermometers valued at almost US$12,000 (GY$2.4M) to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The locally-procured items are part of the U.S. Department of Defense’s commitment to support our partners through the Humanitarian Assistance Program against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US Government has already made several donations to Guyana to help in its fight against this life-threatening virus.

On May 19, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) had received a donation of several items from the Government of the United States of America Government and its military.

The donation, which consisted of sanitisation, personal care and hygiene items as well as baby supplies, totalled approximately three million dollars (US$15,000).

Five days prior, the US Government – through the Department of Defense’s Humanitarian Assistance Program, donated to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) personal protective equipment and supplies valued at more than US$3,000.

These supplies, consisting of masks, gloves, hand sanitizers, wrist monitors, and others, were procured locally and are part of the larger United States efforts to assist the local authorities in confronting the COVID-19 global pandemic.

On April 23, the US Embassy here announced that as part of the ongoing commitment to Guyana through the U.S. Caribbean Resiliency Partnership, the Regional Caribbean Office of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was releasing US$475,000 to help address Guyana’s priority areas of laboratory diagnostics and systems strengthening and supplies, surveillance, infection prevention & control, and emergency operation centres.

Several days later, the US announced an additional US$1.7 million ($357m) to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in Guyana and the rest of the Caribbean.

As Guyana continues to battle the novel coronavirus locally, several agencies and private entities have lent their support towards the cause.