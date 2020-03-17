US Embassy announces suspension of routine visa services in Guyana

The following statement was issued by the United States Embassy in Georgetown, Guyana, on Monday evening, announcing the suspension of routine visa services:

On March 14, the Department of State authorized the departure from any diplomatic or consular post in the world of US personnel and family members who have been medically determined to be at higher risk of a poor outcome if exposed to COVID-19. Many areas throughout the world are now taking action that may limit traveler mobility, including quarantines, flight cancellations, and border restrictions. Even countries, jurisdictions, or areas where cases have not been reported may restrict travel without notice.

U.S. Embassy Guyana is cancelling all nonimmigrant visa appointments, reducing immigrant visa appointments, and reducing routine American citizen services appointments in order to comply with Government of Guyana guidance to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The embassy remains open and is prioritizing urgent services, however access to the premises is limited to those persons with appointment only.

Do not visit the embassy without a prior appointment. Email [email protected] or telephone +592-225-4900 x4222 before visiting the embassy. Many American Citizen Services can be provided remotely.

U.S. citizens experiencing symptoms, or who have reason to believe they have been exposed to COVID-19 are advised for their own health to stay at home, contact the Guyana Ministry of Health at 227-4986/624-3067, and follow their instructions.

The Department of State continues to update travel guidance on travel.state.gov, including the global health advisory. The most recent advisory can be found here: https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/ea/travel-advisory-alert-global-level-3-health-advisory-issue.html.