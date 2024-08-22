US disappointed other countries in the region did not support calls for Maduro regime to respect human rights

By: Jarryl Bryan



With Guyana among the 20 plus countries recently signing on to a United States (US) led statement calling for the Nicolás Maduro regime to respect Venezuelans and their human rights amid its ongoing crackdown on dissidents, American Ambassador Nicole Theriot has lauded the country for taking a firm stance on the issue.

In recent weeks, the Venezuelan Government has been escalating its crack down on the mass protests following the disputed July 28 elections. This escalation has prompted outcries from human rights groups, civil society and the Venezuelan opposition which maintains that the Maduro regime was defeated by a landslide in the polls.

It also prompted over 20 countries to sign on to a joint US led statement calling for the Maduro regime to respect the human rights of its citizens, as well as to release the thousands of protestors it has already detained. Guyana, as well as neighboring Suriname, were two of those countries signing on, a fact that was lauded by the US Ambassador, in an interview with the media on Wednesday.

“We are very pleased that the Governments of Guyana and Suriname signed on to that statement. Its incredibly important to us that we are all together in defending democracy in this region and globally,” Theriot said.

“And it meant a lot to us to have those partners in this region, especially Guyana becoming a global leader. It meant so much to have Guyana on that statement. We’re very, very grateful and we hope that it will have an impact on President Maduro and his administration, moving forward.”

That being said, Theriot also expressed disappointment that other countries in the region did not sign on. With the exception of Guyana and Suriname, the remaining members of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) were notably absent from the statement.

This includes Trinidad and Tobago, which only last month received a 20-year license from Venezuela to develop its natural gas fields. Also, absent was St. Vincent and the Grenadines, whose Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves was a critical player in brokering peace talks between Venezuela and Guyana last year.

“That’s quite disappointing, actually. For us, it seems very clear to support democracy. Certain things need to be done with regard to the elections. And if those other countries chose not to sign on, that is their right. But we are disappointed,” the diplomat added.

In the joint statement, released by the US State Department last Friday, the countries had condemned the current crack down on dissidents, which has seen thousands arrested and killed, including Venezuelan journalists and opposition politicians.

“We express our deep condemnation of the repression of protesters and the violence that has claimed the lives of many Venezuelans in the post-election context. We urgently call on Venezuelan authorities to end the violence and release all those who have been detained, including opposition representatives.”

“Furthermore, we request the immediate return of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to Venezuela, and call on Venezuela to ensure the necessary conditions for it to fully carry out its mandate,” the joint statement had said.

The countries had also made a number of other calls on Venezuela. These included calls for Venezuela to guarantee the safe conduct of asylum seekers currently trapped at the Argentine embassy, out of the country and in accordance with international law.

Argentine President Javier Milei has been one of Maduro’s strongest critics and has even called for the intervention of Venezuelan armed forces following the disputed elections. Venezuela for its part had ordered the removal of the Argentine diplomats at the facility, which has been protecting six members of the Venezuelan opposition seeking asylum, since March of this year. This had prompted Brazil to step in and offer its protection to the Argentine embassy.

Mention was also made of the fact that the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela is yet to present the electoral records that would verify the declaration it made of Maduro’s victory… a declaration that is at odds with the electoral records published by the opposition, which show that opposition Presidential candidate Edmundo González actually won the elections by a wide margin.

“Consequently, we request the immediate publication of all original records and the impartial and independent verification of those results, preferably by an international entity, to ensure respect for the will of the Venezuelan people as expressed at the polls. Any delay in this process calls into question the August 2, 2024, official proclamation,” the joint statement had said.

The countries signing on to the statement had included Argentina, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Spain, Guatemala, Guyana, Italy, Morocco, The Netherlands, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Suriname, Uruguay, Ukraine, the United States and the European Union.

Guyana and Venezuela currently have a border controversy being adjudicated at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), as Venezuela has unjustly claimed two thirds of Guyana, comprising of the mineral rich Essequibo, as its own.

The Maduro regime has also been stepping up its aggressive tactics, including a military buildup on Venezuela’s border with Guyana… a fact that has been roundly condemned by the international community.

