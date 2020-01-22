US Congressional Delegation meets with Govt, Opposition & Private Sector

A United States congressional delegation today met with representatives of the Guyana Government, the main political opposition, and members of the private sector where they discussed matters pertaining to the upcoming elections in Guyana.

The Congressional delegation comprised of Congressmen Albio Sires and Gregory Meeks as well as Congresswoman Yvette Clarke.

They are here in Guyana to meet with the various political parties contesting the upcoming March 2 General and Regional Elections and stakeholders.

Following the meeting this morning, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo told sections of the media that he raised his party’s concerns with the US officials.

Nevertheless, the Opposition Leader noted that the party is assured with the presence of the Congressional delegation, who emphasized their country’s continued support for free and fair elections.

During the high level meeting, Jagdeo was accompanied by PPP Prime Ministerial Candidate (ret’d) Brigadier Mark Phillips, former Opposition Chief Whip Gail Teixeira, and former Opposition MP Juan Edghill.

The Congressional delegation was accompanied by US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch.

Meanwhile, the delegation this afternoon met with a government team led by President David Granger and included Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, Minister of State Dawn Hastings-Williams, Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Karen Cummings and Social Protection Minister Amna Ally.

According to the Head of State, the US officials were seeking assurances of a credible elections.

Additionally, the US Congress members also met with executives of the Private Sector Commission, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the American Chamber of Commerce in Guyana.

The private sector officials expressed their commitment towards encouraging an environment conducive to free, fair, inclusive and participatory elections.