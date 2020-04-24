US concerned over delay in lack of credible elections result – Michael Kozak

Acting Assistant Secretary of the United States’ Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, Michael Kozak said the US remains concerned over the lack of credible results from the March 02 General and Regional Elections.

Finally, it has been more than seven weeks since Guyana’s elections. There has been still no credible outcome. The Guyana Elections Commission has a preliminary work plan for a recount but has not issued a timeline. We remain gravely concerned that so much time has passed without a credible result. Further delays violate the Guyanese people’s rights to a transparent, credible, and timely electoral process.

The relations we have with the governments and the people of the Western Hemisphere are very important to this administration. We will continue to stand with our friends as we confront the challenge of COVID-19, extend freedom throughout the region, and work to reignite economic prosperity for our citizens. There are a lot of important issues we can talk about, and I’m happy to take your questions now.