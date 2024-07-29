US citizen wanted for murder arrested in Guyana

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

At about 16:30 hrs this afternoon (Monday), acting on information received, ranks from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), along with ranks from Special Branch H.Q., went to Lot 3451 Postal Housing Scheme, Georgetown, where Rakeem Antonio Gilgeous, a 33-year-old U.S. citizen who is wanted for murder in the USA, was arrested.

A search was carried out on his premises, and one United States of America passport was found. The passport was examined and it was observed that Gilgeous arrived in Guyana on 8th July 2024 through the CJIA.

He was escorted to the Alberttown Police Station, where he was placed in custody. He was found to be in possession of US$12,000 which was lodged at the Alberttown Police Station.

