US-based Guyanese woman found murdered in LA apartment

A Guyanese woman residing in the United States was found murdered inside her luxury apartment in Los Angeles, United States, where she had been living for just one month, according to reports in the New York Post.

Maleesa Mooney, 31, was discovered deceased in her Skye at Bunker Hill unit in Downtown Los Angeles shortly before 04:00h on a Tuesday. The Los Angeles Police Department reported that they were summoned to perform a wellness check, as stated in a statement released on Friday.

The exact cause of her death has not yet been disclosed, but investigators have determined that she was a victim of homicide, pending further details on her cause of death.

The New York Post report mentions that Mooney is the younger sister of Jourdin Pauline, a “trap-pop” singer originally from Guyana, while Mooney herself was aspiring to become a model and also worked as a real estate agent.

In an Instagram post, Pauline expressed her grief, saying, “My heart is crushed. I can’t believe you won’t be here with us anymore. You were so loving and so kind to everyone… This is so sick. I can’t believe my baby big sister is gone!!!!!”

Mooney’s family became concerned when their iPhone text messages with her changed from blue to green, indicating a shift in Wi-Fi and data services.

Bailey Babb, Mooney’s cousin, revealed to US reporters that the family had requested a wellness check when she stopped answering their calls. She stated, “When a week went by, we just knew something was off. Her messages weren’t delivering, and we knew something was up because we all have a special relationship with Maleesa.”

They added that the woman’s iCloud had an alert that she was still online, which made them believe that her murderer was trying to steal and sell her iPhone and MacBook.

