US-based Guyanese stabbed to death during family get-together

A 21-year-old overseas-based Guyanese was during the wee hours of today stabbed to death at Grant 1802, Crabwood Creek, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Dead is Lakan Chatterpaul of Ohio, USA. He and five other family members arrived in Guyana some two weeks ago to attend his brother’s wedding which occurred on Sunday.

The man was reportedly stabbed to death during an altercation with with three men who showed up at his relatives’ house during a party.

According to the man’s grandfather, they were having a get-together at his home when the three suspects walked in the yard.

After the suspects, who are from the community, reportedly began to smoke marijuana, the family asked them to leave.

The suspects left the yard and went onto the street where they began to destroy the vehicles belonging to persons at the party.

As such, family members rushed out to confront the trio. It was during this altercation that the young man was stabbed once to his heart.

He was rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two of the suspects have since been arrested while the third perpetrator escaped.