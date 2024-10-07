US-based Guyanese authors 1st children’s book, titled “The Magic of Diwali”

The “Magic of Diwali” is a children’s book that beautifully captures the celebration of the Hindu ‘festival of lights’ through the experiences of two young boys. It is authored by Sarojanie Totaram, a single mother of two young boys, whom she says inspired her story.

Some two years ago, Sarojanie became motivated to create a resource that would assist her children to understand and appreciate their culture and heritage.

Though born in Guyana, Sarojanie migrated with her family to New York in 1995.

“Growing up in the Indo-Caribbean diaspora, I was instilled with strong cultural, religious and moral values,” Sarojanie, now 41, recalled during an interview with this publication.

“Adjusting to life in the US presented difficulties, such as culture shock, racism and bullying,” she noted.

Nevertheless, her family’s Guyanese and Indian traditions were very much alive. In fact, she explained, her father played a crucial role in her understanding her cultural identity, but when he died, that gap in resources grew into a canyon.

“I saw a need for resources that could help children understand Hindu principles and holiday traditions in an accessible way,” she explained.

Sarojanie has nearly 20 years of experience in digital marketing, and already has a strong passion for the arts and writing. Despite challenges faced in balancing her full-time job and motherhood, Sarojanie was determined to learn about the world of publishing.

“Without a formal writing background, I found the publishing process daunting, but I committed myself to thorough research, and sought advice from the publishing community,” she explained.

During her journey, she also battled with moments of self-doubt and imposter syndrome, but after two years of hard work and determination, the Magic of Diwali was finally published in May 2024.

“While my career in marketing has allowed me to work creatively on various campaigns for well-known brands, this book represents my first foray into writing. My passion for storytelling has been a constant in my life, especially through the bedtime stories I created for my children. This motivated me to write a book that resonates with them and instils cultural pride,” the published author highlighted.

Additionally, she said providing representation in literature for her boys and the community was a driving force behind her endeavour.

The Magic of Diwali



This book highlights important cultural customs and traditions associated with Diwali, from decorating the home with diyas to exchanging sweetmeats and gifts.

At its core, the story emphasises values that are integral to the Hindu way of life, such as kindness, togetherness, and the triumph of light over darkness. One unique feature of the book is the inclusion of co-reading activities that encourage creativity and artistic expression. These activities not only serve to deepen children’s understanding of Diwali, but foster conversations about the ideals of Hinduism.

Whether it is designing a rangoli pattern, making paper diyas, or reflecting on the deeper meanings of the festival, the book is crafted to engage young readers in a fun and meaningful way. Each activity is paired with prompts that encourage families to have deeper conversations about values such as love, community, and compassion — fundamental principles of the Hindu religion.

Sarojanie explained that the characters in the book are inspired by her own two boys, who embody the curiosity and excitement young children experience during cultural celebrations.

Through their eyes, readers can experience the joys of Diwali while learning about the significance behind each ritual.

“Representation is vital for uplifting our children, and this book addresses that need,” Sarojanie emphasised.

Cultural experiences



Reflecting on her own experiences, Sarojanie recalled fond moments of Diwali celebrations, especially back home in Guyana.

“One of my most cherished Diwali memories involves our family gathering for prayers and lighting diyas. I fondly recall my father driving us around in Guyana to see the beautifully decorated homes,” she related.

According to Sarojanie, her Diwali experiences in the US were naturally different. “My parents, balancing full-time jobs, often rushed home to perform prayers and light diyas, making the celebration feel more hurried than festive,” she explained.

Nevertheless, they ensured they kept the traditions and culture alive. “My father went all out to decorate our new home for Diwali, lighting it up so brightly that it could be seen from two blocks away. I remember riding home on the bus one evening and hearing passengers gasping in awe and expressing compliments about our home before realizing it was ours,” she disclosed.

“My father’s pride in his festive decorations evoked a deep sense of nostalgia that remains with me,” she added. “As a parent now, I want to ensure my children recognise the importance of celebrating their culture with the same enthusiasm as other widely recognised holidays, like Christmas and Thanksgiving.”

Riding on the wave of positive feedback on “The Magic of Diwali”, Sarojanie now aspires to grow as an author.

“Ultimately, I aim to enhance representation in literature for Indo-Caribbean families, ensuring that our stories are shared and celebrated,” she noted.

The book is available on Amazon.

