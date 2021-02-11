US announces new project to improve performance of Guyana’s Judicial System

The US Embassy in Georgetown today announced, in partnership with the Judiciary of Guyana, the development of an automated court case management system in Guyana.

The overall goal of this project is to improve the functioning of Guyana’s judicial system, a statement from the US Embassy explained.

The new case management system will help Guyana’s judiciary ensure criminal cases are handled expeditiously, reduce the case backlog, and increase public trust and confidence in the justice system.

The court case management system will utilise a shared, open-source, and cost-effective technology to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of judges and court staff by automating document production, improving processes, and facilitating data sharing.

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs is supporting the project, and the National Center for State Courts will implement the project alongside the Judiciary of Guyana. The United States expects to invest more than USD 400,000 in the system, making it the largest new investment in a judicial sector assistance program in Guyana in years. It is scheduled to be completed in 17 months.