US Ambassador, Manickchand discuss Peace Corps’ support to education sector

The United States Ambassador to Guyana Sarah-Ann Lynch paid a courtesy call today (Thursday) on Minister of Education Priya Manickchand at her Brickdam, Georgetown office.

According to a release from the Minister’s office, chief among the discussions was the education program that is supported by the Peace Corps. In this regard, Ambassador Lynch introduced Minister Manickchand to the Peace Corps Director Ms. Nadine Rogers.

Both parties expressed their commitment to the continuation of the program and to collaborate in other areas of mutual interest for the development of the education sector.

Also present were the Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson and Deputy Chief Education (Administration), Mrs. Ingrid Trotman.