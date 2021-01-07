US Ambassador expresses shock at storming of country’s Capitol

See full statement from US Ambassador to Guyana Sarah Ann Lynch:

I am deeply shocked and saddened by the events which took place at the U.S. Capitol yesterday. Lawlessness and rioting are always unacceptable and do not represent the values of the United States as enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. There is a role for peaceful protests to hold leaders to account, but that is not what we saw yesterday. Despite the chaos, our democratic institutions remain robust. Those responsible will be held accountable and the democratic process will continue. Our nation will have an orderly transition to a new administration on January 20th.

The United States has been tested before and will be tested again, but our strong institutions will always prevail. I applaud our legislative representatives who admirably performed their duties to protect and defend our democracy. I am also truly heartened by notes from allies and partners around the world about their faith in the strength of our democracy.