US Ambassador, Deputy Chief of Mission to be tested for COVID-19

United States of America Ambassador, Sarah Ann Lynch and her Deputy Chief of Mission are expected to undergo tests for COVID-19.

In a brief statement on Thursday, the Ambassador said the Embassy community is committed to the protocols laid out by Guyana’s Ministry of Health with regard to COVID-19.

Guyana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Hugh Todd, who was tested positive for the virus earlier this week, had engagements with the local diplomatic community, including the US Ambassador.

“To that end, in light of the recent revelations from the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Lynch and the Deputy Chief of Mission are both getting the PCR diagnostic test and will remain self quarantined until they are cleared by medical personnel,” the statement noted.