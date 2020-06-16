URP urges political maturity, calls for Irfaan Ali to be sworn in as president

See full statement from the United Republic Party:

The leader of the United Republican Party Dr. Vishnu Bandhu is calling on the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chair to swear in the People Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Presidential candidate Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali as the new president of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

Dr. Bandhu said that in the run up to the March 2, 2020 General and Regional elections the party executive met with GECOM Commissioners, Legal Representative, the Chief Elections Officer and the Chair where it was explained by the URP that the administrative methods used by the commission did not present a level playing field to the smaller political parties contesting the elections.

Representatives of both the major political parties represented on the commission said the electoral management is solid.

Therefore, the final results should be accepted by both parties.

The URP fielded representatives at all twelve of the counting stations and had Managers, Supervisors and Tabulation Agents at the Arthur Chung Convention Center (ACCC) and we are sure that the process was credible.

Why the delay, Dr. Bandhu said: “if both parties agreed to the recount and the recount shows that the elections were credible then the results should be accepted and the winner declared.”

Dr. Bandhu is calling on the two major parties to show political maturity and accept the results.