Upper Corentyne to get first local Labour Office

The Ministry of Labour is in the process of establishing the first Regional Labour Office at Number 78 Village/Springlands, Corriverton, and will be investing some $6 million to retrofit the new facility.

Minister Joseph Hamilton, made checks at the building during an outreach to the East Berbice-Corentyne on Wednesday. He said the building will house officers from the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), Labour, Central Recruitment and Manpower Agency, Cooperative and Occupational Health and Safety departments.

He was accompanied by BIT Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Richard Maughn, Civil Engineer – Region Six, Mr. Morvin Budhan and Region Six BIT Officer, Ms. Tina Ghansham.

Minister Hamilton said a BIT officer has been appointed and the Ministry is the process of recruiting others. He said the initiative forms part of the Ministry’s effort to decentralise its services.

“So, if persons have a labour related matter or the community has an interest in training programmes, they have the officers right here in the Region to deal with the issues. They don’t have to come to Georgetown,” he said.

The Ministry aims to have officers stationed in every Region. This will ensure timely response to labour-related matters, workplace accidents and health risks, and ensure frequent monitoring and inspection of operations. BIT Officers will help to fashion and organise skills training programmes based on the needs of the respective communities. The initiatives are in keeping with the PPP/C manifesto promise to re-establish the Labour Ministry and strengthen its capacity to effectively deliver services to all Guyanese.