UPDATE:Lusignan Prison fire: 15 inmates sustain minor injuries

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has confirmed that at least 15 inmates of the Lusignan Prison sustained minor injuries following a fire which started after noon today following the discovery of a quantity of narcotics.

The discovery and the activation of an investigative team saw prisoners in the facility started to riot.

“As a consequence, the relevant joint services protocol was activated. Joint Services ranks were able to contain the riot and escort most prisoners from the Lusignan Prisons to nearby facilities,” the police stated.

The situation at the penitentiary is reportedly under control as systems are being implemented. In addition, the fire is completely extinguished and several inmates who sustained injuries are receiving medical attention.

“There are no reports of death or escape at this time,” the police in a release added.