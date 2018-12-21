UPDATE: Young mother killed in De Kinderen accident

A young mother has lost her life while two of her friends are suffering from injuries after the vehicle in which they were travelling in lost control and veered off the road in the vicinity of De Kinderen on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD).

Dead is 28-year-old Nkasi McKend of Seafield, Leonora WCD who is said to have been the driver of the motorcar bearing registration number PRR 4153.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Friday morning after the friends reportedly went for a social.

According to a Police report, the young business owner lost control of the vehicle as she was negotiating a turn at an allegedly fast rate along the public road.

The motorcar reportedly turned turtle and came to a halt after it crashed into a fence and ended up in a thick clump of bushes on the western side of the road.

The now deceased was flung from the vehicle.

She received multiple injuries to her head and other parts of her body as a result of the impact.

However, she was subsequently picked up from the area in an unconscious state and rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital by police. She was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police confirmed that the two other occupants who were later identified as Mario Desa and Caleb Morrison were also treated at the hospital.

When compared to the same period as last year Guyana has recorded a 2 per cent increase in road fatalities.