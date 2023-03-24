Update: Woman died from blunt trauma to head; police reviewing airport security footage

An autopsy conducted on the body of overseas-based Guyanese Roma Dookeran, whose body was found at the Leguan foreshore about a week ago, has determined that she died from blunt trauma to the head and compression to the neck.

The woman’s partially-nude body was found at the Leguan foreshore in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) on March 17.

Dookeran, formerly of Pert Village, Essequibo Coast, reportedly arrived in Guyana to finalise several business transactions a week prior to the discovery of her body.

Police Commander of Region Three, Mahendra Sewnarine, told this publication that detectives are now treating the case as murder.

He noted that CCTV footage shows that the woman was dropped off at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) prior to her body being found.

As such, the Commander said detectives are looking through more airport security footage and making checks with the airline to find out what might have transpired after the drop-off.

Manoj Seree, a 45-year-old Driver from Essequibo Coast and Baishan Lall Kuarlall, a 45-year-old Medical Doctor of Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, have positively identified the woman’s body to be that of their aunt, Roma Dookeran, a 68-year-old retired Manager of Canada.

Saree and Kuarall went to the Ezekiel Funeral Home at Best Village, West Coast Demerara, where they positively identified the body to government pathologist Dr Nehal Singh, in the presence of Police Corporal Reece, to be that of their aunt Roma Dookeran.

According to Manoj Saree, on 2023-03-14 at about 22:45hrs, he dropped his aunt (Roma Dookeran, now deceased) at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri, to catch a flight on American Airlines back to Canada.

After learning that she had not arrived home and her whereabouts were unknown, they decided to make checks at the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour since the body recovered (a photo of which was posted on the Police Force’s Facebook Page) bore a resemblance to their missing aunt.

The investigations are currently ongoing.

