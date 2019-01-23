UPDATE: Windies stutter after Stokes double strike

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — West Indies lost two wickets in the second session but Shai Hope remained solid, after rain forced an early tea on the opening day of the first Test against England here Wednesday.

At the break, the hosts had reached 132 for three, with the stylish Hope unbeaten on 42 and Roston Chase on two.

Resuming from 89 for one at lunch, West Indies made it safely through the first hour before losing Kraigg Brathwaite, wafting at one from seamer Ben Stokes and edging a straightforward catch to captain Joe Root at first slip.

He added just nine to his interval score of 31, facing 130 balls in a shade over three hours at the crease all told.

Ten balls later in Stokes’s next over, new batsman Darren Bravo missed a full length delivery and was lbw for two, in his first taste of Test cricket in 27 months.

Hope has so far faced 112 balls in 129 minutes and struck four fours.

Debutant opener John Campbell was the only casualty of the first session, lbw to off-spinner Moeen Ali for 44.

Rain at 2:12 pm forced umpires to take an early tea.