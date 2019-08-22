Update: Wife was putting husband’s clothes in the yard when he killed her

Vinnette Headley-James, 44, was putting her husband’s clothes in the yard when she was allegedly attacked and murdered by the man.

Headley-James was stabbed to her neck during an argument with her husband, 45-year-old Sherlock James – who later tried to take his own life.

The incident occurred at their Nabacalis Side Line Dam East Coast Demerara (ECD) home at around 12:50hrs on Wednesday.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) said James works in the interior and would spend long periods away from home.

It is suspected that Headley-James has another relationship.

According to the Force, on August 18, 2019, the couple allegedly had an argument about the extramarital relationship.

Investigations revealed that during that incident, James assaulted his wife and then fled the scene.

He returned home on Wednesday where he noticed that his wife was putting his clothes out in the yard.

Reports indicate that the man told his wife to stop and threatened to kill her.

However, the woman continued to throw the man’s stuff into the yard.

This caused him to go into the kitchen where he picked up a knife and then stabbed the woman to her neck.

One of the woman’s daughters, who was at home at the time, rushed her mother to the CC Nicholson Hospital where she died whilst receiving treatment.

When police arrived on scene, checks were made in the bush at the back of their yard where James was seen lying with a wound to his neck (suspected to be self-inflicted ).

He was escorted to the GPHC where he is presently receiving treatment under guard.