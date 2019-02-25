UPDATE: WI v England 3rd ODI: Match abandoned due to rain

England’s 3rd ODI against West Indies is a wash-out after constant rain forced the match to be abandoned without a ball being bowled in Grenada, according to ESPNCricinfo.

The covers came off the pitch briefly as England won the toss, which had been delayed by more than an hour, and elected to bowl with the series all square at 1-1. But they were put back moments later. Ground staff removed the covers briefly as the prospect of a match reduced to 30 overs each was considered, but then the showers returned and the match was eventually called off, ESPNCricinfo reported.

England were set to be without Ben Stokes, who rolled his ankle practising boundary catches on the eve of the match. He was replaced in the named side by Alex Hales. England also recalled Chris Woakes, who was fit but rested for the second ODI in Barbados as part of plans to manage his knee problem, meaning Tom Curran was omitted. West Indies, meanwhile, had selected an unchanged side to the one which defeated England in their last encounter.